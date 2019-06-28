Home States Kerala

Trouble for CPM in Kerala's Anthoor as another leader flays party stand

Shaju changed his Facebook profile picture, with a comment ‘If a mistake is being pointed out, it should be corrected.'

Published: 28th June 2019 05:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2019 09:49 AM   |  A+A-

CPM

For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Anthoor, once considered CPM’s unassailable fortress, is being shaken up from bottom as leaders and party workers have already taken sides in the ongoing battle between two factions in the party. With the state committee and a faction in Kannur having taken different positions on recent issues, CPM is heading towards another crisis, it seems.  

It has become clear for party workers and people the official faction has taken a stand to protect PK Shyamala, Anthoor municipality chairperson, as P Jayarajan was criticised for his speech against her in a public meeting last week.

Taliparamba MLA James Mathew’s outburst in CPM state committee meeting also should be read with recent developments in CPM regarding the death of Sajan, an NRI. With Jayarajan and Mathew on one side and central committee member and Shyamala’s husband M V Govindan, who has backing of official leadership, on the other, power equations in CPM in the district are set to undergo a change to make things difficult for it.

Now, in the backdrop of the suicide of Sajan and resultant public rage against Anthoor municipality, everybody is looking at the stand of K Shaju, vice chairperson of the municipality and a known critic of Shyamala’s high handedness in the civic body’s affairs.

His absence from the presser called by Shyamala to justify the municipality’s position was noticed. People close to him also reportedly said he was a bit disappointed with Shyamala’s attitude towards Sajan. Earlier, Shaju had expressed his willingness to resign due to continuing tussle with Shyamala.

On Wednesday, Shaju changed his Facebook profile picture, with a comment ‘If a mistake is being pointed out, it should be corrected. Don’t try to argue and win instead.’

Though Shaju withdrew it hours later, many people, including party workers, came out supporting the post. Komath Muraleedharan, Taliparamba municipal councillor and Taliparamba area committee member of the party, also commented on this. “The hand which doesn’t rise and the tongue which doesn’t speak are of slavery. It is the party which is more important than some individuals,” another person commented.

The post which appeared minutes after the news about Mathew’s outburst in the state committee meeting clearly shows the cracks in the party in the district.

James Mathew denies criticising Govindan

Kannur: Taliparamba MLA James Mathew on Thursday said he had not criticised CPM central committee member M V Govindan in the state committee meeting and the media reports were baseless. “I had not raised any such criticism in the state committee meeting,” he said in a statement.

Representation of James received

T’Puram: Higher education minister K T Jaleel on Thursday confirmed that he had received a letter from James Mathew, MLA, seeking his intervention into the delay in issuing permit to the multi-crore convention centre at Anthoor, built by NRI businessman Sajan Parayil. Jaleel said he received the letter while he was the Local Self Government (LSG) minister. The minister said he had forwarded the same to the officials concerned to take further action, but didn’t know whether any action was taken as he was shifted to a different department following a Cabinet reshuffle. Replying to a question, he said he doesn’t know whether anyone had contacted his private secretary about the issue.

‘File criminal case against Shyamala’

T’Puram: State Congress chief Mullappally Ramachandran has written to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to file a criminal case against Anthoor municipal chairperson P K Shyamala for the death of NRI businessman Sajan Parayil. Mullappally said Shyamala and municipal officials had withheld completion certificate for the auditorium citing minor reasons. He said Shyamala had communicated to Sajan and his manager Sajeevan that the certificate would not be issued as long as  she remains the chairperson. This clearly shows the arrogance and the misuse of power by the municipal authorities, he said. Mullappally said Sajan was forced to commit suicide after losing his life savings.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
CPM Anthoor
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Google Pixel 3a review. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO | Can Google Pixel 3a be the new OnePlus?
The Google Pixel 3a camera review
OH MY GIZMO | Google Pixel 3a: Worth buying just for the cameras?
Gallery
India are all but assured of a spot in the World Cup semi-finals. | AP
India end West Indies World Cup hopes after 125-run demolition
Pakistan are still in with a shot at making the semis | AP
Babar Azam's unbeaten century keeps Pakistan semi-final hopes alive
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp