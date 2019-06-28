Trouble for CPM in Kerala's Anthoor as another leader flays party stand

By Express News Service

KANNUR: Anthoor, once considered CPM’s unassailable fortress, is being shaken up from bottom as leaders and party workers have already taken sides in the ongoing battle between two factions in the party. With the state committee and a faction in Kannur having taken different positions on recent issues, CPM is heading towards another crisis, it seems.

It has become clear for party workers and people the official faction has taken a stand to protect PK Shyamala, Anthoor municipality chairperson, as P Jayarajan was criticised for his speech against her in a public meeting last week.

Taliparamba MLA James Mathew’s outburst in CPM state committee meeting also should be read with recent developments in CPM regarding the death of Sajan, an NRI. With Jayarajan and Mathew on one side and central committee member and Shyamala’s husband M V Govindan, who has backing of official leadership, on the other, power equations in CPM in the district are set to undergo a change to make things difficult for it.

Now, in the backdrop of the suicide of Sajan and resultant public rage against Anthoor municipality, everybody is looking at the stand of K Shaju, vice chairperson of the municipality and a known critic of Shyamala’s high handedness in the civic body’s affairs.

His absence from the presser called by Shyamala to justify the municipality’s position was noticed. People close to him also reportedly said he was a bit disappointed with Shyamala’s attitude towards Sajan. Earlier, Shaju had expressed his willingness to resign due to continuing tussle with Shyamala.

On Wednesday, Shaju changed his Facebook profile picture, with a comment ‘If a mistake is being pointed out, it should be corrected. Don’t try to argue and win instead.’

Though Shaju withdrew it hours later, many people, including party workers, came out supporting the post. Komath Muraleedharan, Taliparamba municipal councillor and Taliparamba area committee member of the party, also commented on this. “The hand which doesn’t rise and the tongue which doesn’t speak are of slavery. It is the party which is more important than some individuals,” another person commented.

The post which appeared minutes after the news about Mathew’s outburst in the state committee meeting clearly shows the cracks in the party in the district.

James Mathew denies criticising Govindan

Kannur: Taliparamba MLA James Mathew on Thursday said he had not criticised CPM central committee member M V Govindan in the state committee meeting and the media reports were baseless. “I had not raised any such criticism in the state committee meeting,” he said in a statement.

Representation of James received

T’Puram: Higher education minister K T Jaleel on Thursday confirmed that he had received a letter from James Mathew, MLA, seeking his intervention into the delay in issuing permit to the multi-crore convention centre at Anthoor, built by NRI businessman Sajan Parayil. Jaleel said he received the letter while he was the Local Self Government (LSG) minister. The minister said he had forwarded the same to the officials concerned to take further action, but didn’t know whether any action was taken as he was shifted to a different department following a Cabinet reshuffle. Replying to a question, he said he doesn’t know whether anyone had contacted his private secretary about the issue.

‘File criminal case against Shyamala’

T’Puram: State Congress chief Mullappally Ramachandran has written to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to file a criminal case against Anthoor municipal chairperson P K Shyamala for the death of NRI businessman Sajan Parayil. Mullappally said Shyamala and municipal officials had withheld completion certificate for the auditorium citing minor reasons. He said Shyamala had communicated to Sajan and his manager Sajeevan that the certificate would not be issued as long as she remains the chairperson. This clearly shows the arrogance and the misuse of power by the municipal authorities, he said. Mullappally said Sajan was forced to commit suicide after losing his life savings.