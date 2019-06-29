Home States Kerala

IUML prefers pants to shorts for students

If they wear pants, students can attend madrasa and go to schools straight from there, the legislators said.

Published: 29th June 2019 05:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2019 05:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Dhinesh Kallungal
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Citing religious inconvenience, a section of Muslim League legislators from Malabar region have pitched the idea of pants instead of shorts in government and aided schools, thereby triggering a debate on whether young boys should adhere to Islamic dress code in educational institutions.

Muslim League MLA TV Ibrahim from Kondotty constituency in Malappuram gave a representation to Education Minister C Ravindranath, saying the handloom fabric distributed by the state government under the free-uniform scheme is not sufficient to stitch pants for students.

Islamic rule insists Muslim youth to cover their knees while practising religious studies in madrasa. If they wear pants, students can attend madrasa and go to schools straight from there, the legislators said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
IUML Islamic rule Muslim League Islamic dress code
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IAF lauds pilot of Jaguar jet for averting tragedy
The Google Pixel 3a review. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO | Can Google Pixel 3a be the new OnePlus?
Gallery
It was a defeat that left Sri Lanka with a lot to do in their last two games | AP
South Africa dent Sri Lanka World Cup hopes
India are all but assured of a spot in the World Cup semi-finals. | AP
India end West Indies World Cup hopes after 125-run demolition
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp