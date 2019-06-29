IUML prefers pants to shorts for students

Dhinesh Kallungal By

Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Citing religious inconvenience, a section of Muslim League legislators from Malabar region have pitched the idea of pants instead of shorts in government and aided schools, thereby triggering a debate on whether young boys should adhere to Islamic dress code in educational institutions.

Muslim League MLA TV Ibrahim from Kondotty constituency in Malappuram gave a representation to Education Minister C Ravindranath, saying the handloom fabric distributed by the state government under the free-uniform scheme is not sufficient to stitch pants for students.

Islamic rule insists Muslim youth to cover their knees while practising religious studies in madrasa. If they wear pants, students can attend madrasa and go to schools straight from there, the legislators said.