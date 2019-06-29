Kerala agri minister to meet RBI Governor

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Agriculture Minister VS Sunilkumar will meet Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das on July 10 in connection with extending the moratorium on agriculture loans till December 31.

Earlier, the state government and State Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC) had reached an understanding to approach the RBI to extend the moratorium on agriculture loans.

Following the floods, the loan accounts were restructured or rescheduled twice, owing to which it will not be done again, said RBI.

A decision on extending the moratorium can be taken by SLBC in its level, added RBI authorities.