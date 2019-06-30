Home States Kerala

Kerala unveils roadmap for electric vehicle regime

Inks pact with NationalThermal Power Corporation for charging infrastructure

Published: 30th June 2019 04:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2019 04:42 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan flanked by Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden and Niti Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant takes a close look at an electric bike displayed at the Kerala E-Mobility Expo 2019 at Grand Hyatt, Bolgatty in Kochi on Saturday. Chief Secretary Tom Jose is seen. The two-day exhibition will draw to a close on Sunday | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Taking the lead in bringing about an electric vehicle revolution, the Kerala government on Saturday announced a slew of initiatives, including tie-up with Swiss electric bus maker Hess AG to assemble and manufacture electric buses, agreements with public sector NTPC and two other companies for setting up electric charging infrastructure and pilot e-mobility zones in tourist spots, Secretariat and IT parks.

The announcements were made by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in his inaugural speech at ‘Evolve’, the two-day E-mobility Expo 2019 here. Pinarayi also announced three cities in Kerala will soon have Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (UMTA) integrating various modes of transport as in London and Singapore. “A legislation in this regard is under consideration in this session of the Assembly,” he said. He said the state government has approved the final electric vehicle (EV) policy, which has set an ambitious target of 10 lakh EVs on the road by 2022.

A pilot fleet of two lakh two-wheelers, 50,000 three-wheelers, 1,000 goods carriers, 3,000 buses and 100 ferry boats are planned as part of EV adoption. “This calls for huge investments as well as adoption of the best technologies suitable for the state and joint working of all stakeholders in a timebound manner,” the Chief Minister said. Stating that the state government has been taking pioneering steps in bringing an EV regime, he said the state-run Kerala Automobile Ltd (KAL) has started making e-autorickshaws which are certified by Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI). KAL has become the first PSU in India to manufacture electric autorickshaws, Pinarayi said. KAL will produce around 8,000 autorickshaws every year. It has also tied-up with Hess AG to assemble and later manufacture electric buses here. “This might be the first European investment in e-bus manufacturing in India,” he said, adding that with this investment the state expects to attract more ancillary industries to Kochi.

The state government also signed memorandum of understanding (MoU) with regard to charging infrastructure with public sector companies NTPC, Energy Efficiency Services Ltd (EESL), Sun Mobility, etc. and for hydrogen cell pilot with Boston-based Spotimyenergy. “We have already started taking e-bus on wet lease, e-vehicles from EESL for department use, providing free, fast charging following all three accepted standards to all government vehicles in the Secretariat,” he said. Pinarayi said similar facilities are being provided to all Metro stations and Kochi International Airport which is the first airport in the world to be run fully on solar power.

He said KSRTC has already called for bids for taking 1,500 e-buses on wet lease this year. Within one year, Thiruvananthapuram city will become 100 per cent e-mobile as far as public transport is concerned. ‘ A delegation from the UK’s Birmingham University was present at the conference.

“The UK could achieve 43 per cent reduction on CO2 emissions from 1990 and is on track for 80 per cent reduction by 2050,” he pointed out, adding that cooperation in setting up a centre for excellence and skill development in low-emission technologies, especially e-mobility and fuel cell research, was welcome.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
electric vehicle Kerala
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian skipper Virat Kohli revealing India's away jersey (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: Unbeaten India eye semi-final berth in orange jersey
IAF lauds pilot of Jaguar jet for averting tragedy
Gallery
Tens of thousands of people turned out for gay pride celebrations around the world on Saturday, including a boisterous party in Mexico and the first pride march in North Macedonia’s capital. (Photo | AP)
Mexico Pride March 2019: Rainbows galore as thousands celebrate sexual diversity
It was an important win that increases Pakistan's chances of making it to the semis | AP
After Afghanistan thriller, Pakistan keep semi hopes alive
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp