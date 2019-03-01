Fisheries Department told to keep vigil along the Kerala coast

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In view of the rising tension between India and Pakistan, the Fisheries Department has been told to keep tight vigil along the Kerala coast. “The Navy has asked us to keep tight vigil along the coast and we have initiated steps to keep a tight watch on the marine activities.

The Marine Enforcement boats are patrolling the coastal sea and we are closely monitoring the activities at the fishing harbours. All boats returning from the sea will be checked,” said Fisheries Deputy Director S Mahesh. The Navy spokesperson did not deny the information. The Fisheries Department was told to keep tab on the activities along the coastline as part of the coastal safety exercise much before the present developments, he said.