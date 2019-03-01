Home States Kerala

Fisheries Department told to keep vigil along the Kerala coast

In view of the rising tension between India and Pakistan, the Fisheries Department has been told to keep tight vigil along the Kerala coast.

Published: 01st March 2019 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2019 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

Indian navy, Indian Coast

For representational purposes. File | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  In view of the rising tension between India and Pakistan, the Fisheries Department has been told to keep tight vigil along the Kerala coast. “The Navy has asked us to keep tight vigil along the coast and we have initiated steps to keep a tight watch on the marine activities. 

The Marine Enforcement boats are patrolling the coastal sea and we are closely monitoring the activities at the fishing harbours. All boats returning from the sea will be checked,” said Fisheries Deputy Director S Mahesh. The Navy spokesperson did not deny the information. The Fisheries Department was told to keep tab on the activities along the coastline as part of the coastal safety exercise much before the present developments, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Fisheries Department Kerala coast

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's World Cup hopefuls get ready for final audition
Indians wave national flag and shout slogans while they wait to welcome Indian pilot at India Pakistan border at Wagah. (Photo | AP)
Hero's welcome awaits IAF pilot at Wagah border 
Gallery
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp