Home States Kerala

Medical fees: Kerala High Court sets aside regulatory panel’s order

For the MBBS degree courses, the Committee had fixed the tuition fee at Rs 4.15 lakh per student for the 2016-17 academic year, Rs 4.80 lakh for 2017-18 and Rs 5.54 lakh for 2018-19.

Published: 01st March 2019 03:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st March 2019 03:25 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Thursday set aside the Admission and Fee Regulatory Committee’s (AFRC) order to fix fees of self-financing medical colleges in the state. The court directed it to reconsider the decision and pass fresh order within two months. A Division Bench comprising Justice K Surendra Mohan and Justice Annie John issued the order while considering the petitions filed by college managements.

For the MBBS degree courses, the Committee had fixed the tuition fee at Rs 4.15 lakh per student for the 2016-17 academic year, Rs 4.80 lakh for 2017-18 and Rs 5.54 lakh for 2018-19. The college managements had challenged it.

The petitioners argued the fees would differ from college to college depending on the location, infrastructure and facilities offered. They pointed out the Supreme Court had held the Committee’s power was limited to examining whether a college was receiving capitation fees or indulging in profiteering. Hence fixing annual fee was beyond the panel’s scope.The court noted the orders by AFRC were passed by two or three members of the Committee. In some cases, the orders were signed by all five members.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala High Court AFRC medical colleges Admission and Fee Regulatory Committee MBBS degree Medical fees

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's World Cup hopefuls get ready for final audition
Indians wave national flag and shout slogans while they wait to welcome Indian pilot at India Pakistan border at Wagah. (Photo | AP)
Hero's welcome awaits IAF pilot at Wagah border 
Gallery
Mesut Ozil showed Arsenal coach Unai Emery just what he has to offer, scoring one goal and setting up another to help spark a 5-1 win over Bournemouth in the Premier League on Wednesday. (Photo | Twitter/Arsenal FC)
Mesut Ozil inspires Arsenal to hammer Bournemouth 5-1 in Premier League
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp