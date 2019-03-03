Home States Kerala

Man stabbed to death

A man was stabbed to death following a quarrel over nickname at Mahadevarkunnu in Chithara on Saturday.

By Express News Service

KOLLAM: A man was stabbed to death following a quarrel over nickname at Mahadevarkunnu in Chithara on Saturday. Bashir, 72, of Sajeena Mansil at Mahadevarkunnu has been identified as the dead. Shajahan, 63, of Mudina Mansil has been accused of stabbing Bashir. Both are neighbours. According to Kadakkal police, Bashir took offence of Shahjahan calling him nickname. 

Both hurled abuses at each and in the ensuing quarrel Bashir pelted stones at Shajahan. An enraged Shajahan left the scene only to return and stab Bashir to death, said the police. Bashir received nine stab wounds and died at Thaluk hospital. A postmortem will be conducted on Sunday and cremation will take place at the burial ground of Kanoor mosque. 

Bashir was branch committee member of CPM. The local CPM leadership alleged that the murder is political. The party will observe a protest against the murder on Sunday. The Congress party, however, accused the CPM of trying to derive political mileage from a fight between neighbours.  

