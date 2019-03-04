Home States Kerala

Kerala fishermen asked to keep vigil for terrorists, submarines

The advisory is said to have come in the backdrop of intelligence inputs that the terrorists might choose the sea-route for retaliation. 

Published: 04th March 2019 02:39 AM

Indian Navy

Image of a fishing boat and a ship of the Indian Navy used for representational purpose (File Photo | RVK Rao/EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state Fisheries Department has asked the fishermen to watch out for ‘submarines’ and to ‘report any kind of suspicious activities duly to the agencies concerned’.

The advisory is said to have come in the backdrop of intelligence inputs that the terrorists might choose the sea-route for retaliation.  “It was based on the alert provided by agencies concerned that we issued an alert of this kind,” said S Mahesh, Fisheries Deputy Director (Ernakulam).

Sources with the Navy said the alert is of a general kind for strengthening the coastal security mechanism and is meant for the Kadalora Jagratha Samithis, Indian Coast Guard, Kerala Coastal Police, Marine Enforcement Department and Fisheries Department.

