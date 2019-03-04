Alternative Housing Project: KMRL inks pact with Bhavanam Foundation

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kochi Metro Rail Ltd (KMRL) has signed a Memorandum of Agreement with Bhavanam Foundation Kerala (BFK), a non-profit company, for the Alternative Housing Project for Project Affected People of Integrated Urban Regeneration and Water Transport System project in Kochi covering Edappally and Thevara-Perandoor Canals, Chilavanoor, Thevara and Market canals.

“KMRL has signed an MoU with Bhavanam Foundation and decided to partner in arranging alternative housing for the affected people. KMRL and BFK will discuss and jointly chart out a detailed action plan for covering timelines for land acquisition and for completion of rehabilitation and resettlement process,” said KMRL managing director APM Mohammed Hanish.

KMRL has also signed a tripartite agreement with Coastal Shipping and Inland Navigation Department (CSIND) and Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) for the execution of an integrated urban regeneration and water transport project for Kochi covering Edappally and Thevara-Perandoor canals, Chilavanoor, Thevara and Market canals.

Earlier, Hanish and Alexander, executive vice-chairman of Bhavanam Foundation, signed the MoU. The MoU was officially handed over in the presence of Chief Secretary Tom Jose the other day at a function at the KMRL office in Kochi.