Kottayam: Mahout killed as elephant lays over him

In an unfortunate incident, fate stole the life of a mahout who accidentally fell underneath an elephant.

Published: 04th March 2019 03:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2019 03:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: In an unfortunate incident, fate stole the life of a mahout who accidentally fell underneath an elephant. The incident took place at Karappuzha in Kottayam on Sunday morning when the deceased, Arun Panicker, 40, a native of Chennithala, was bathing the elephant Bharat Viswanathan.

Arun with Viswanathan

While bathing the elephant, Arun swung his hook asking the elephant to lie down on the floor.  However, he lost his balance and fell down. The animal, unaware the mahout was underneath, lay over him. A second mahout ran tried to help Arun. He also tried to make the elephant stand on its feet. By the time the elephant stood up, Arun had sustained serious injuries He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead.

