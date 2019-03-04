Test of PJ Joseph’s patience could well be KM Mani’s political strategy

Arun M By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The second bilateral talks between Kerala Congress (M) and the Congress, held here on Sunday, too failed to reach a consensus. And it has triggered speculations K M Mani’s strategy is to prolong the discussions despite the assertion by the Congress it won’t allocate more than one seat to Kerala Congress in the Lok Sabha polls.

According to insiders, Mani, while knowing fully well that it will not be allotted more than one seat, wants to test P J Joseph’s patience and force the Congress to declare its candidate list ahead of KC (M)’s seat allocation.

READ | Lok Sabha polls 2019: Kottayam awaits fierce battle

Significantly, AICC general secretary and former Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, who is close to Mani, stayed away from Sunday’s talks citing his commitment in Andhra Pradesh, where he is AICC general secretary in charge. Chandy apparently knew that Sunday’s meeting would be an eyewash and nothing much would come out of it, said the sources.

Meanwhile, the Congress will hold discussions to decide on its candidates’ list at the KPCC’s political affairs committee meeting to be held on Monday in Thiruvananthapuram. Mani wants to delay the issue till Congress finalises its candidates, it is learnt.

At Sunday’s meeting, KPCC president Mullappally Ramachandran told the Kerala Congress leaders that the party cannot allocate more than one seat, even as Mani, at least for public consumption, reiterated the party’s demand for one additional seat.

As the talks remained inconclusive, it was Mani who suggested further discussion. Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala said the next round of discussion will be held in Aluva on Tuesday.

READ | Lok Sabha polls 2019: Congress may spring a surprise in Pathanamthitta

The Congress leaders are of the view that Mani suggested this as a last-minute attempt to resolve the rift in the party following P J Joseph’s stand to enter the fray and thereby reach a consensus. Putting Mani under pressure, Joseph told the waiting reporters that if the party decides he will contest.

“I am ready to contest in any one of the two seats that the party had demanded,” he said, arriving at the Ernakulam Guest House for the discussions. The adamant stand of Joseph is the reason for Mani to insist on an additional seat. Mani said the party has not backtracked from its demand for the additional seat. “We are still standing by the demand of two seats for Kerala Congress and hope that the issue will be sorted out amicably,” he said.

Joseph’s son Apu may have political ambition

Triggering speculations of political entry, Joseph’s son Apu John Joseph accompanied his father at the Guest House. Wearing a jeans and shirt, Apu, an engineer who returned from abroad to become a planter, has been staying away from the spotlight till now. If Joseph indeed contests the Lok Sabha poll and wins, the door may be open for Apu to contest from the Thodupuzha Assembly constituency seat his father vacates.

“If all other Kerala Congress factions can promote their sons, what’s wrong in Joseph also thinking along similar lines?” asked a Joseph supporter.