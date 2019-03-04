MG University Kalolsavam: Defending champions SH Thevara leads the race

Home States Kerala

Classical dance

The first prize winning performance of Malavika Krishnadas of SH College, Thevara, in the classical dance event (Photo | Vishnu Prathap/EPS)

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: With a day left for the Mahatma Gandhi University arts fest - Alathalam 2019 - to conclude, SH College, Thevara, has almost ensured the champions title. After a close race with Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam, SH College took a decisive lead on the fourth day of the festival with 63 points.

Yadu Krishnan of MES College, Marampally,
Aluva, who won first prize in clay modelling,
creating his art work at the fest | Vishnu Prathap

With 51 points, Maharaja’s is in the second position, while RLV College and St Teresa’s College were in a neck and neck race for the third position securing 48 and 45 points, respectively. Since the results of several events are pending to be announced, the positions are likely to change on the concluding day on Monday.

Meanwhile, the large turnout of the audience on the initial day changed to meagre presence of people during the final days following the inordinate delay in conducting the programmes and overabundance of contestants in each event. 

Complaints were rampant over the conduct of the programmes, with some participants alleging that registration for events were permitted even after the commencement of the performance of particular item on stage.

At the same time, tension prevailed in several venues following clash between various student organisations on Saturday night as well. Similar to the incidents on previous days, two students’ wings clashed each other at the main venue in Thirunakkara in the early hours of Sunday. Taking into account the continuation of violence, more police personnel have been deployed in various venues, including at CMS College. According to police, stringent security will be ensured on the final day to avoid any untoward incident.

Actor Rajeesha Vijayan will inaugurate the valedictory function on Monday. Actors Vijay Babu, Sarjano Khalid and the crew of the film ‘June’ will be present at the function.

