Kerala won’t surrender medical diploma courses for PG seats

The state government’s decision not to surrender the diploma seats in lieu of increasing the seats in postgraduate medical degree courses (MD and MS) has invited flak from various quarters.

The government’s decision comes at a time when speculations are rife the MCI is going to scrap the diploma courses

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government’s decision not to surrender the diploma seats in lieu of increasing the seats in postgraduate medical degree courses (MD and MS) has invited flak from various quarters. Though the Directorate of Medical Education had submitted a proposal for surrendering the diploma seats for the corresponding PG seats as per the direction from the Board of Governors of the Medical Council of India (MCI), the government is said to have reserved its permission for the same. The government’s decision comes at a time when speculations are rife the MCI is going to scrap the diploma courses. 

“If the government gives its nod to the said proposal, it may literally put an end to the induction of specialised doctors in health service,” said a source. 

“While government doctors who are either serving or have served in rural or remote areas are not eligible for any reservation to MD/MS courses, they can avail 50 per cent reservation in seats in PG diploma courses. If the diploma seats are surrendered for PG seats, government doctors will become ineligible for becoming specialists,” the source said. 

Health Minister KK Shailaja in a social media post said concerns being raised from various quarters are unwarranted. She said 150 PG seats were added since the LDF Government came to power.  

