LDF to finalise candidates for Lok Sabha elections by Friday

With the CPM central leadership giving its nod for strategic alliance with the Congress in West Bengal, the Left will find it tough to explain before the voters.

Published: 05th March 2019 02:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th March 2019 06:22 AM   |  A+A-

CPM leadership

The CPM is likely to finalise its candidates on Tuesday itself (File Photo | Vishnu Prathap/EPS)

By Anil S
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Left Front is all set to finalise its candidates for the coming Lok Sabha polls by Friday. With the CPM central leadership giving its nod for strategic alliance with the Congress in West Bengal, the Left will find it tough to explain before the voters.  While the CPI came up with its list of candidates on Monday, the CPM would begin its three-day leadership meets from Tuesday to discuss candidates. The CPM is likely to finalise its candidates on Tuesday itself. With its national party status at stake, the CPM would be keen to field more candidates this time. 

Though the list of candidates has not finalised, there are indications a few sitting MPs including P K Sreemathty, A Sampath, M B Rajesh and Joice George will be on the fray. Sitting MPs P Karunakaran and Innocent are unlikely to contest. While K Radhakrishnan is being considered for Alathur, K N Balagopal is the likely choice from Kollam. A M Aarif and C S Sujatha are being considered for Alappuzha. 

“The party feels a number of seats including Kasargod, Kannur, Palakkad, Alathur, Thrissur and Chalakkudy are sure seats if there’s proper fight. There is less chance for giving in to the demands for seats by Janata Dal and LJD. If the LDF decides to give one seat to Kerala Congress (Francis George), it could be Pathanamthitta. However, no final decision has been taken yet,” said a senior Left leader. 

Though the Left Front hasn’t officially finalised seat-sharing, there are indications that the status quo will be maintained. The Janata Dal demand for one of the three seats - Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Vadakara - is unlikely to be accepted. However, the CPM leadership and LDF will discuss the matter in detail. 

“Last time, they had four MLAs and that’s why a seat was given. This time, both of them together has only three seats,” pointed out a CPM leader. If the CPM decides to contest from Kottayam, the party may go for a candidate who’s acceptable to other Left allies also. 

The CPM state secretariat meeting will be held on Tuesday while the mandalam committees will meet on Wednesday. The state committee will be convened on Thursday.  In view of the party central leadership’s decision to go for an understanding with the Congress in West Bengal -  rejecting the opposition raised by the Kerala party - the CPM will have to work out a strategy before it approaches the voters for campaign. The Congress and BJP are sure to use the opportunity to attack the Left party. 

