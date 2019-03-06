Home States Kerala

Central, state polity favours Congress, UDF: Oommen Chandy

The former chief minister accused the BJP and the CPM of aiming only at vote bank politics and said that both the Modi and Pinarayi are failed rulers.

Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy (FIle | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:   AICC general secretary and former chief minister Oommen Chandy said the political situation of both the centre and the state are in favour of the Congress party and the UDF. He was delivering the inaugural address at the one-day media workshop conducted by the KPCC media coordination committee here on Tuesday.

The Congress working committee member said that both Narendra Modi and Pinarayi Vijayan who had come to power on several sweet promises cheated the people. The former chief minister accused the BJP and the CPM of aiming only at vote bank politics. He said that both the Modi and Pinarayi are failed rulers. ​

He said the situation at the centre is not what it was five years ago when Modi came to power and added that in five years he had promised ten crore jobs and instead through demonitisation and GST crores lost their jobs. Chandy charged even though there were several opportunities for the Prime Minister to reduce the price of fuel, which he did not but hiked the excise duty seven times.

He rebuked the CPM for trying to politicise the Chithara murder and said the party had turned a laughing stock before the people of Kerala in trying to politicise a murder that was committed for personal reasons. He said in a democracy, media had a significant role to play and added that media should look upon democracy with tolerance and added that state government was intolerant to criticisms. Former KPCC president V M Sudheeran said the people of the state who are fed up with the misrule would vote against both the CPM and BJP in the ensuing polls.

He said the business of privatising the airports is the most significant corruption in Kerala taking into consideration the ensuing general elections. KPCC publicity committee chairman and former KPCC president K Muraleedharan said Pinarayi Vijayan who did not do anything for the people of the state in the past three years is now on a foundation stone laying spree. UDF convenor Benny Behanan said under Pinarayi Vijayan’s rule; it’s not renaissance which is taking place but the politics of blatant murder.

