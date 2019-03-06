Kerala heat wave: Chief Minister convenes meet with Collectors

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In the wake of the Indian Meteorological Department’s prediction of heat wave conditions in northern Kerala in the coming days, Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has issued guidelines for the public to stay away from heat. On Tuesday, the mercury level rose by 3.2 degrees in Kozhikode, 1.7 degrees in Alappuzha, 1.4 degrees in Kochi, 1.3 degrees in Punalur, 1.3 degrees in Thiruvananthapuram city.

The IMD has also issued the temperature level which the state might experience in the coming three days. At Ernakulam, Kottayam, Idukki, Pathanamthitta, Kollam and Thiruvananthapuram, the mercury level may rise in the next 72 hours.

‘Ensure smooth supply of water’

Preventive measures should be taken to counter potable water scarcity and drought, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said. He was giving directions to all District Collectors in a video conference on Tuesday in view of a possible drought during summer.