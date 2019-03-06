Kerala Media Academy invites applications for magazine award

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Kerala Media Academy has invited applications for an award from the universities in the state for the best campus magazine. The colleges including professional colleges can participate in the process. The magazine should be published in the academic year 2017-18. The first, second and third prize winners will get a cash award of `25,000, `15,000 and `10,000 respectively and trophy. Five copies of the magazine should be sent to the address, Secretary, Kerala Media Academy, Kakkanad, Kochi -682030, before March 15. For details, contact : 0484-2422275, 2422068.