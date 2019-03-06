Home States Kerala

Lok Sabha polls 2019: Kerala CPI(M) to go ahead with sitting MPs

In the place of P Karunakaran, Satheesh Chandran and Vijoo Krishnan are being considered for Kasargod while the party is planning to field either V Sivadasan or P Sathidevi from Vadakara.

PK Sreemathi

PK Sreemathi will contest once again from Kannur while P Karunakaran (in banner) will be replaced in Kasargod (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  Unlike the CPI, which chose not to field its lone MP in the coming Lok Sabha polls, the CPM leadership has decided to rely on its sitting MPs. The state secretariat has almost drawn up its list of probable candidates with six of its seven sitting MPs, except P Karunakaran from Kasargod.

Aroor MLA A M Ariff could be the candidate from Alappuzha, while Kozhikode north MLA A Pradeep Kumar is being considered for Kozhikode along with DYFI leader Mohammed Riyaz. The state secretariat, which met here on Tuesday, came to an understanding to go ahead with sitting MPs A Sampath (Attingal), Joice George (Idukki), PK Biju (Alathur), MB Rajesh (Palakkad) and P K Srimathy (Kannur). Actor Innocent, who won as Left independent from Chalakkudy last time, will be given another term to contest if he’s interested.

CPM state secretariat member P Rajeev is being considered for Ernakulam, while state secretariat member KN Balagopal is sure to contest from Kollam. In the place of P Karunakaran, Satheesh Chandran and Vijoo Krishnan are being considered for Kasargod while the party is planning to field either V Sivadasan or P Sathidevi from Vadakara.

CPM likely to consider Sindhumol in Kottayam

The name of Mohammed Riyaz is also under consideration here. If the CPM decides to contest from Kottayam it may go for a relatively new face - Sindhumol Jacob, currently Uzhavoor panchayat president. SFI national leader V P Sanu could be the candidate from Malappuram. Though the state secretariat has come up with its own suggestions, a final decision will be taken only after the constituency- level committee meets on Wednesday.

“If new proposals come up from the constituency meets, those will also be considered. Also if anyone has opposition towards the proposed names, that will be considered. The final decision will be taken at the state secretariat and state committee meets on Thursday,” said a senior leader. Going by the current turn of events, the CPM may field one or two sitting MLAs. However, a section within the party is against fielding sitting MLAs. The decisions by constituency- level committees will be crucial in this regard.

Even as the Janata Dal (S) and Lok Thanthrik Janata Dal have been actively pitching for one seat, the LDF is unlikely to consider the same. The CPM state secretariat meet on Tuesday was of the view that the party should contest from all the 16 seats. In that case the 20 seats will be shared between the CPM and CPI.

LDF unlikely to consider JD(S), Lokatantrik Janata Dal

Even as the Janata Dal (S) and Loktantrik Janata Dal have been actively pitching for one seat, the LDF is unlikely to consider the same. The CPM state secretariat meet on Tuesday was of the view that the party should contest the 16 seats. In that case the 20 seats will be shared between the CPM and CPI, which has already finalised its four candidates. Last time, the CPM contested from 15 seats, while Kottayam was given to JD(S).

This time the Janata Dal has strongly raised the demand. However, the CPM leadership is not very keen on considering the same. Though the CPM is in favour of giving Pathanamthitta seat to the Kerala Congress (Francis George) faction, no final decision has been taken till now. Meanwhile, LJD held bilateral talks with the CPM on Tuesday. LJD’s M V Shreyams Kumar held talks with CPM state chief Kodiyeri Balakrishnan at AKG Centre. However, the talks failed to arrive at a consensus. The CPM has agreed to favourably consider the demand. A final decision on seat sharing will be taken at LDF meet on Friday.

