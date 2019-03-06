Home States Kerala

Maldives national held with hashish worth F10 cr at airport

A Maldives national was held at the Cochin International Airport, Nedumbassery with 3. 120 kg of hashish on Tuesday.

Published: 06th March 2019 01:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th March 2019 02:02 AM   |  A+A-

The Hashish concealed inside the baggage of a Maldives national

By Express News Service

KOCHI:   A Maldives national was held at the Cochin International Airport, Nedumbassery with 3. 120 kg of hashish on Tuesday. It is estimated that the haul is worth around `10 crore in the international market. The arrested Mohammed Sobah, 32, of GA Vilingili, Maldives is suspected of being a part of a drug cartel operating in the West Asian countries.

Customs Commissioner Sumit Kumar said the accused who was to depart on Indigo 1787 flight to Male was deplaned on the suspicion that drugs were concealed in the check-in baggage. “While screening the checked-in bags, security unit suspected drugs were concealed in them. The customs officers were called in by the Cochin airport authorities which initially used its dog squad to sniff out the drugs inside the baggage. Later, during physical checking of the baggage, hashish covered using plastic was found concealed inside a false cavity made in the bag.”

The passport revealed that Mohammed Sobah arrived in Kochi three days ago. He planned to divert the hashish to Bahrain from the Maldives. Since a Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS) case was registered, the Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB) will be conducting the further probe. “We have referred the matter to NCB to conduct an investigation.

The source of the hashish has to be identified. Whether he has received it from Kerala or other state has to be checked. From the initial interrogation, we suspect that accused is part of a drug cartel which supplies banned narcotic products to Middle-east countries. Since NCB has expertise in drug-related cases, the agency will conduct the investigation and file report at the concerned court,”he said. The seized hashish was handed over to Customs laboratories to examine it further.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Interior Secretary of Pakistan talks about detaining 44 suspects
A large central dorsal seam runs the entire length of the car while a raised chrome spine begins at the start of the hood and extends towards the windshield. (Photo| Instagram/ Bugatti)
At $12.5 Million, this Darth Vader Bugatti is the world's most expensive car ever
Gallery
Check out the Forbes list of top 10 richest Indians of 2019. (File | Agencies)
Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani: Forbes top 10 richest Indians of 2019
Dhoni decides to play a game of 'catch me if you can' | PTI
MS Dhoni makes pitch invader chase him during second ODI in Nagpur
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp