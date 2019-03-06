Home States Kerala

Simultaneous board exams in Kerala from next academic year

Students immersed in prayer at Cotton Hill Girls Higher Secondary School prior to the SSLC exams (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  The General Education Department has decided to conduct SSLC, Plus Two examinations and Vocational higher secondary examinations at the same time from the next academic year. The decision to conduct the examinations simultaneously was taken at a School Quality Improvement Programme (QIP) monitoring committee meeting led by General Education secretary A Shahjahan on Tuesday.

In the meeting, the department ensures achieving the target of at least 203 school working days in the next academic year. The school arts festival has been scheduled for December 5 to December 8 at Kasargod. Similarly, it has also been decided to allow six Saturdays of next academic year as school working days. The training to teachers will be held only on holidays to avoid loss of school days. As part of this, an academic calendar will soon be released by the government before the end of March.

School calendar-2019

  • Aug 17, Aug 27, Aug 31, Oct 5, Jan
  • 4 and Feb 22 are working Saturdays
  • Schools reopen on June 3;
  • Muslim schools reopen on June 6
  • School arts festival fromDecember 3 to 8
  • Science festival from Nov 1 to 8 SSLC, HSS and VHSE exams to be held from March 16 to 30
