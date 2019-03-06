Simultaneous board exams in Kerala from next academic year

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The General Education Department has decided to conduct SSLC, Plus Two examinations and Vocational higher secondary examinations at the same time from the next academic year. The decision to conduct the examinations simultaneously was taken at a School Quality Improvement Programme (QIP) monitoring committee meeting led by General Education secretary A Shahjahan on Tuesday.

In the meeting, the department ensures achieving the target of at least 203 school working days in the next academic year. The school arts festival has been scheduled for December 5 to December 8 at Kasargod. Similarly, it has also been decided to allow six Saturdays of next academic year as school working days. The training to teachers will be held only on holidays to avoid loss of school days. As part of this, an academic calendar will soon be released by the government before the end of March.

School calendar-2019