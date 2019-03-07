Home States Kerala

Church Bill will not be pursued, says CM Pinarayi Vijayan

The bill was formulated by the Kerala Law Reforms Commission as a solution to the ongoing tussle in the name of Church properties and the demand of some factions.

Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (File | A Sanesh/EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday assured the Church that the Draft Kerala Church (Properties and Institutions) Bill 2009 will not be pursued. The bill was formulated by the Kerala Law Reforms Commission as a solution to the ongoing tussle in the name of Church properties and the demand of some factions.

“The CM has assured us the government has no intention to bring the Church Act. The CM also said the commission has not consulted the government before formulating the bill,” Cardinal Mar Baselios Cleemis told media persons after meeting the CM at his office.

The CM also said a similar proposal was given during the 2006-2011 period when the Left Government was ruling the state. However, the government had rejected it.

