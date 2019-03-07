Home States Kerala

Church Trust Bill 2009 should be implemented: Joint Council

The council was responding to the threats of a second liberation movement from the part of the church.

Published: 07th March 2019 03:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2019 03:37 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Church Act Joint Council demanded the implementation of the Church Trust Bill proposed by the Kerala Law Reforms Commission in 2009 led by Justice V R Krishna Iyer. The council was responding to the threats of a second liberation movement from the part of the church.
“Recent occurrences in the Church show the lack of transparency in its proceedings.

There must be governance. The canon law specifically states civil laws will take precedence in matters of wealth and property. Here the making of a civil law itself is being hampered,” Fr M S Yuhanon Ramban, director, Malankara Action Council for Church Act Implementation told reporters on Wednesday.
The current bill, he claimed, is a weak one and watered down to give more leniency to the Church.

“This would further centralise the power within the Church. Decentralisation of power is what we need in the Church now,” he said.

“The docile mentality of a bigger part of the believers is being utilised by those holding power in the Church to gather more support. They are even collecting signatures from the churchgoers. Those who refuse to stand by the Church will be ostracised and so they tend to go along with the Church,” added Ramban.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Church Act Joint Council Church Trust Bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Humane Express: Turtleman from Chennai
Baby elephant rescued from well in Kerala
Gallery
A person injured in a grenade attack is carried for treatment to a government medical hospital in Jammu, India, Thursday, March 7, 2019. This is the third grenade attack by terrorists in Jammu bus stand since May last year, viewed by security agencies as an attempt to disturb communal harmony and peace in the city. (Photo| AP)
IN PICS | Jammu bus stand grenade attack; teenager killed, several injured
Check out the Forbes list of top 10 richest Indians of 2019. (File | Agencies)
Mukesh Ambani to Gautam Adani: Forbes top 10 richest Indians of 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp