Lok Sabha polls 2019: Stage getting ready for big fight in Ernakulam

Though Leftist ideology has made deep inroads, Ernakulam is still considered an invincible fortress of the UDF.

Published: 07th March 2019 02:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2019 02:37 AM   |  A+A-

P Rajeev

IF LDF decides to field former Rajya Sabha MP and CPI(M) District Secretary P Rajeev in Ernakulam, things might get tougher for UDF (File Photo | EPS)

By Arun M
Express News Service

ERNAKULAM: Though Leftist ideology has made deep inroads, Ernakulam is still considered an invincible fortress of the UDF. The presence of industries had provided fertile land for trade unions in Ernakulam, but the Church holds quite a sway over the electorate.

In the 17 elections since 1957, Ernakulam Lok Sabha constituency stood with the Congress 12 times. However, the LDF was able to upset the UDF applecart by fielding Independents. This time, the CPM has sensed a chance to reclaim the constituency by cashing in on the confusion in the UDF camp.

Rumours are rife that a section of the Congress workers is up in arms against K V Thomas, who has been in the fray since 1984. They are demanding to field a fresh face. Hibi Eden MLA, DCC president T J Vinodh, former Mayor Tony Chammany and AICC data analytics coordinator Swapna Patronis are the prominent names doing the rounds.

LDF representatives V Viswanatha Menon, CPM-backed Independents Xavier Arakkal and Sebastian Paul tasted success disproving the claim that it is a Congress fortress. In the 2016 Assembly elections, the LDF wrested two seats - Tripunithura and Kochi from the UDF. Of the seven Assembly segments, three are now with the LDF. The stance of the Latin Catholic community is crucial in Ernakulam. Ezhava and Dalit communities can also influence the results.

