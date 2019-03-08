Home States Kerala

Crime Branch to probe Maoist encounter in Wayanad's Vythiri

The encounter death of C P Jaleel will be investigated as per the Supreme Court guidelines on encounter deaths.

Published: 08th March 2019

Kerala police chief Loknath Behera for the last one month Thunderbolts officers and local police were covering vulnerable places where the Maoists were likely to be present (File Photo)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police will launch a Crime Branch investigation into the incident wherein a Maoist activist was killed in police encounter in Vythiri.The encounter death of C P Jaleel will be investigated as per the Supreme Court guidelines on encounter deaths.

State police chief Loknath Behera said the police action was part of ‘Operation Anaconda’ which was launched in December last year to curb Maoist activities in Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Malappuram districts. 

As part of the probe into Jaleel’s encounter death, the intelligence inputs received prior to the operation will now have to be scrutinised, while the weapons used to open fire on the killed Maoist cadre will be subjected to ballistic tests. Behera told Express that for the last one month, officers of the Thunderbolts, Anti-Naxal squad and local police were covering vulnerable places where the Maoists were likely to be present. 

Kerala Maoist encounter Wayanad Maoist encounter Kerala Crime Branch Crime Branch investigation Maoist encounter C P Jaleel Vythiri Operation Anaconda

