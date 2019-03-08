Home States Kerala

Kerala High Court flays Commissioner of Customs for not complying with its order

The court posted the case to Friday.

Published: 08th March 2019 01:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2019 01:47 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala High Court (File photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Coming down heavily on the Commissioner of Customs, Kochi, for not complying with its order directing to release 24 consignments of photocopier machines seized by Customs at Kochi port, after charging redemption fine, a Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Thursday served an ultimatum on the commissioner to do so by Friday noon, failing which he should appear before the court. 

The court posted the case to Friday. The Division Bench headed by the Chief Justice issued the order on the petition filed by Atul Automations Pvt Ltd, Kolkata. 

Allegations 
The allegation against the petitioner was that they imported multi-function devices - digital photocopiers and printers - in violation of various import regulations. Consequent to this, the Customs initiated proceedings for confiscation of goods and imposition of penalties.

Petitioner’s counsel P A Augustian said the High Court had directed the commissioner to release the goods, subject to payment of duty, redemption fine and penalty as ordered by the Customs, Excise and Service Tax Appellate Tribunal, South Zonal bench in Bengaluru.

Though the Customs Department approached the Supreme Court challenging the order, it was dismissed.The Bench observed despite specific directive by the court on February 20, the authorities failed to release the goods.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kochi Customs Kerala Customs Kerala High Court Customs Commissioner

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs Australia: Will this be MS Dhoni's last ODI in Ranchi?
In Russia, flower sales bloom for International Women's Day
Gallery
MS Dhoni bats in the nets during a training session ahead of their third ODI match against Australia in Ranchi. | AP
India vs Australia: MS Dhoni sweat it out at JSCA Stadium ahead of third ODI
Australia's Adam Zampa, right, bowls in the nets to teammate Marcus Stoinis during a training session ahead of their third ODI match against India in Ranchi. | AP
Australian cricketers hit the nets ahead of crucial third ODI against India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp