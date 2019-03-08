Home States Kerala

Kottayam: Chain-snatching case accused ends life; residents take out march to police station

In a video, Rajesh said he decided to end life as the police were trying to slap various other cases upon him to lock him in jail forever. 

Published: 08th March 2019 03:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2019 03:04 AM   |  A+A-

Police blocking the protest march to the Melukavu police station with the body of Rajesh, who committed suicide

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM:  Tension prevailed in Melukavu near Erattupetta on Thursday afternoon, when residents marched in protest to the Melukavu police station along with the ambulance carrying the body of Rajesh who committed suicide after being released on bail in a chain-snatching case. 

Rajesh 30, of Valyath Panachikkalayil house, Kadanad, was arrested on February 21 in connection with a chain snatching incident at Neeloor town. The accused later committed suicide on Wednesday, after posting a video on the social media accusing the police, especially Station House Officer (SHO) Sandeep Kumar, and two Ramapuram residents Sarath and Jishnu of trapping him. In the video, Rajesh said he decided to end life as the police were trying to slap various other cases upon him to lock him in jail forever. 

However, the police dismissed the allegations. They had shifted the probe from Melukavu SHO to Erattupetta CI. Meanwhile, Pala DySP K Bijumon will probe the circumstances in which Rajesh committed suicide and his allegations against Melukavu SHO. According to the Kottayam District Police Chief Hari Sankar, there was no prima facie lapse on the part of the SHO in the case. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Melukavu police station chain snatching case Kottayam youth suicide

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs Australia: Will this be MS Dhoni's last ODI in Ranchi?
In Russia, flower sales bloom for International Women's Day
Gallery
MS Dhoni bats in the nets during a training session ahead of their third ODI match against Australia in Ranchi. | AP
India vs Australia: MS Dhoni sweat it out at JSCA Stadium ahead of third ODI
Australia's Adam Zampa, right, bowls in the nets to teammate Marcus Stoinis during a training session ahead of their third ODI match against India in Ranchi. | AP
Australian cricketers hit the nets ahead of crucial third ODI against India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp