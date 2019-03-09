Kerala man held for verbally abusing woman pilot

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The police nabbed a man, who misbehaved with a woman co-pilot in the capital, on Saturday. Unnikrishnan, 30, of MSK Nagar, Manacaud, who works as a taxi driver, was arrested from his residence at Kaladi. The police said the accused was in an inebriated state at the time of the incident. The victim is a 26-year-old co-pilot of the New Delhi-Thiruvananthapuram Air India flight.

“Her flight arrived late on Friday night and the cab which was supposed to take her to the hotel did not turn up in time. The incident occurred when she was at the taxi arrival point,” the police said. According to her, the taxi driver slowed down the vehicle near her and passed abusive comments. She contacted her colleagues who alerted the Airport Authority of India.

The security personnel at the airport rushed to the area but the taxi could not be spotted.

The AAI alerted the Valiyathura police and an email complaint was lodged. On Saturday, the victim arrived at the Valiyathura police station and lodged a formal complaint. She told the police that the comments were extremely abusive in nature. Unnikrishnan has been charged with IPC 354 (A) (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty).