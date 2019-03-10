Lok Sabha polls 2019: BJP state chief PS Sreedharan Pillai to contest from Pathanamthitta

Arun Lakshman By

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The BJP state president PS Sreedharan Pillai will be contesting from the Pathanamthitta constituency as the NDA candidate in the general elections. Internal party survey had favoured Pillai, who enjoys excellent rapport with G Sukumaran Nair and Vellappally Natesan, general secretary of NSS and SNDP Yogam, respectively.

With Pathanamthitta having a significant Christian populace, the contacts Pillai enjoys with the clergy and other Christian groups will be a significant factor for the state president himself contesting from this high profile constituency.

BJP is banking heavily on the seat being the epicentre of the Sabarimala issue and the main reason for fielding Pillai is to contest without conceding any loopholes. The former member of National Minority Commission and a top rung office-bearer of Indian Pentecostal Church, John Joseph has already started an active campaign for Pillai. It is to be noted that there is a predominant constitution of Pentecost believers in Pathanamthitta.

Party will be fielding former state president P K Krishnadas from Attingal or Kasargod. State general secretary K Surendran will contest from Thrissur while A N Radhakrishnan may contest from Chalakkudi. M T Ramesh will be contesting from Kozhikode. Shobha Surendran will contest from Palakkad while retired IAS officer C V Anandabose will contest from Kollam.