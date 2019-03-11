Agriculture Department heat advisory for farmers

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Agriculture Department has come out with a heat advisory for farmers and labourers on the precautions to be adopted while working in the fields and open areas during the day time, following the unprecedented heat wave being experienced in the state.

According to the communique, farmers should stay away from agricultural work from 11 am-3 pm when the atmospheric heat is at its peak. If any red marks or bruises appear on the body due to sunstroke, then they should seek immediate medical assistance.

The farmers have also been advised to drink plenty of water to avoid dehydration, ensure the water is indeed potable and wear loose, light-coloured clothing while in the open.

Besides, peasants were urged to eat fresh fruits and vegetables on a regular basis. Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department warning forecast a likely rise in atmospheric temperature of upto 3-5 degrees above normal in the coming days.

The centre has also warned that heatwave conditions may prevail in the northern districts of the state. They have been advised to use umbrellas and caps, footwear and cotton clothes.

