Agriculture Department heat advisory for farmers

Published: 11th March 2019 02:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th March 2019 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

The sizzling heat being experienced in the state has been scorching both humans and animals. A mahout, perched atop an elephant carrying thidambu, shields himself from the baking sun as the jumbo proceeds through streets in Kochi on Sunday | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Agriculture Department has come out with a heat advisory for farmers and labourers on the precautions to be adopted while working in the fields and open areas during the day time,  following the unprecedented heat wave being experienced in the state.  

According to the communique, farmers should stay away from agricultural work from 11 am-3 pm when the atmospheric heat is at its peak. If any red marks or bruises appear on the body due to sunstroke, then they should seek immediate medical assistance.  

The farmers have also been advised to drink plenty of water to avoid dehydration, ensure the water is indeed potable  and wear loose, light-coloured clothing while in the open.

Besides, peasants were urged to eat fresh fruits and vegetables on a regular basis. Meanwhile, the Indian Meteorological Department warning forecast a likely rise in atmospheric temperature of upto 3-5 degrees above normal in the coming days.  

The centre has also warned that heatwave conditions may prevail in the northern districts of the state. They have been advised to use umbrellas and caps, footwear and cotton clothes.

