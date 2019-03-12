Kerala: BJP’s Lok Sabha candidate list announcement awaits clearance from Delhi

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The list of BJP candidates contesting the ensuing general elections has been finalised and will be announced in a couple of days after the final clearance from New Delhi. The core committee meeting of the party which was held at Kottayam on Monday has finalised the party candidate list. The party list also features independent candidates who are acceptable to party cadres.

It may be noted the party had already finalised the candidature of Kummanam Rajashekharan in Thiruvananthapuram. The seat where the party and the NDA has a winning chance is Pathanamthitta and this seat is a bone of contention.

With the party state president P S Sreedharan Pillai who is from Chengannur being considered by the party’s national leadership, there is intense pressure for the candidature of party state general secretary K Surendran. However, sources in the BJP say Sreedharan Pillai tops the list.BJP state general secretary M T Ramesh, however, told the press the BJP list comprises of party state president and that the final list will be announced in two to three days.