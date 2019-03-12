Home States Kerala

Lucy Hale to star as Archie Comics character Katy Keene in 'Riverdale' spinoff

Lucy Hale is best known for playing Aria Montgomery in the teen drama "Pretty Little Liars".

Published: 12th March 2019 03:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2019 04:29 PM

Actress Lucy Hale. (Photo | Lucy Hale Twitter)

By Express News Service

NEW YORK: Actress Lucy Hale has been cast in the titular role for the upcoming pilot "Katy Keene".

A "Riverdale" spinoff based on the Archie Comics character of the same name, "Katy Keene" follows the lives of four characters - including fashion legend-to-be Katy Keene - as they chase dreams in New York City, reports variety.com.

The musical dramedy chronicles the origins and struggles of four aspiring artists trying to make it on Broadway, on the runway and in the recording studio.

The character of Katy is described as a bold, big-hearted and independent twenty-something New Yorker, who aspires to be a fashion designer. When she is not working as a personal shopper at a luxury department store, she is navigating friendship and dating in the big city.

Hale is best known for playing Aria Montgomery in the teen drama "Pretty Little Liars" and was also the lead in the horror thriller "Truth or Dare". 

She joins previously announced cast members, who include Camille Hyde, Lucien Laviscount, Ashleigh Murray, Jonny Beauchamp and Julia Chan.
 

