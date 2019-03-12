Home States Kerala

MV Jayarajan elected CPM Kannur district secretary

Speaking to reporters after his election, M V Jayarajan said he has resigned from the post of private secretary to the Chief Minister.

Published: 12th March 2019 03:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th March 2019 05:08 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala CPI(M) leader M V Jayarajan

Kerala CPI(M) leader M V Jayarajan (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KANNUR: CPM state committee member and Chief Minister’s private secretary M V Jayarajan was elected as CPM’s Kannur district secretary on Monday, replacing P Jayarajan, who is contesting from Vadakara as the LDF candidate for LS polls. The district committee meeting presided over by K P Sahadevan was attended by all 49 district committee members and 11 district secretariat members. The election was unanimous and the meeting was attended by central committee members E P Jayarajan, P K Sreemathi and K K Shylaja.

Speaking to reporters after his election, M V Jayarajan said he has resigned from the post of private secretary to the Chief Minister. Born on May 24, 1960, Jayarajan entered politics through the SFI. He was the national joint secretary of the DYFI  and secretary of DYFI Kerala unit. A two-time MLA from Edakkad, Jayarajan is considered a staunch loyalist of the official faction of the party. 

P Sasi, former district secretary, who was ousted from the party in 2011 and reinducted in 2018, also participated in the district committee meeting on Monday. Sasi is in charge of the election work of P Jayarajan in Vadakara constituency. There are also reports that Sasi would be appointed as the private secretary to the Chief Minister. Earlier, Sasi was a member of CPM court branch, Thalasserry.

