Invoking temple, religion to solicit votes against poll code, asserts Kerala's Chief Electoral Officer

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Even as the Election Commission direction related to the Sabarimala issue that it should not be used for political means in the Lok Sabha polls didn’t go well with a section of political parties, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Teeka Ram Meena on Tuesday reiterated his stance the Sabarimala issue should not be used as a campaign tool.

However, he stated that the gender justice related to the Sabarimala can be raised as a topic, but invoking temple, religion or God to solicit votes is against poll code, he told reporters. Similarly, the name of no religious institutions should be misused in the polls.

Stressing the model of conduct and Supreme Court will strictly be implemented, he said all the Collectors have been given a letter to enforce the model code of conduct in the state.

Meanwhile, former BJP state committee member Krishnadas P Nair has given a petition to the Central Election Commission stating the new directive of the chief electoral officer in Kerala was aimed at protecting the interest of the state government. Stating his directive was a misuse of power and the Election Commission has no power to decide what the people or the political parties should discuss in the run-up to the elections, the petitioner sought the removal of Teeka Ram Meena from the post of CEO.

Senior BJP leader Kummanam Rajasekharan who is likely to contest from the Thiruvananthapuram constituency, told reporters at Trivandrum airport the Sabarimala issue will be raised in the upcoming LS polls. It would be construed as escapism if the issue was not raised.

“We will raise the issue as a mean to discuss right of worship, not for religious polarisation”, he said. In the meantime, the CEO is expected to a hold meeting of political parties on Wednesday in Thiruvananthapuram to discuss this matter.

Chennithala comes out against Chief Electoral Officer



T’Puram: Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala has questioned the statement of the chief electoral officer of the state to not use Sabarimala issue during election campaigns. He said Sabarimala was a major issue which had led to grave law and order situation in the state. ​

The senior Congress leader said while the election rules specify not to use religious divisions and communal polarisation during elections it does not mean that an issue like Sabarimala which has created a major law and order situation in the state should not be used during polls. Chennithala said he will raise the issue at the all-party meeting on Wednesday.