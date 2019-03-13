Home States Kerala

Kerala Bishop’s sermon for priests: Stay away from poll campaigns

During the 2014 Parliament elections, then Bishop had openly come out against former Idukki MP P T Thomas, who supported the Gadgil report on the Western Ghats. 

Published: 13th March 2019 04:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2019 03:54 PM   |  A+A-

Bishop of Idukki Diocese Mar John Nellikunnel

Bishop of Idukki Diocese Mar John Nellikunnel (C) (Facebook Photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In a clear departure from the last Lok Sabha poll, Bishop of Idukki Diocese Mar John Nellikunnel has urged priests to refrain from taking part in any election meetings or campaigns. Last time, the Church had sided with Left-backed Joice George after he opposed the Gadgil Committee recommendations. 

“As Parliament election approaches there are anxieties; taking side sometimes leads to inappropriate verbal exchanges. As spiritual leaders, we should not take any position favouring any side. Our people do not want us to be actively involved in electoral politics in the present context. Our people are intelligent enough to decide in elections,” he said in a circular issued on Saturday. 

“Therefore, I appeal to you all to abstain from election-related propaganda, statements, and meetings. By our words and activities, we should not give any scandals to the faithful and to the public. General guidelines will be given by Kerala Catholic Bishops Council (KCBC),” the circular said.

During the 2014 Parliament elections, then Bishop had openly come out against former Idukki MP P T Thomas, who supported the Gadgil report on the Western Ghats. The Congress later denied the ticket to Thomas in Idukki constituency and gave it instead to Dean Kuriakose, the State President of the Youth Congress.

Being impartial

Our people do not want us (bishops and priests) to be actively involved in election politics
As spiritual leaders, we should not take any position favouring any side.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Church Kerala elections Mar John Nellikunnel Lok sabha elections Kerala Kerala Catholic Bishops Council P T Thomas Indian elections Lok Sabha elections 2019 General Elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pollachi sex scandal: Chennai forms a human chain, demands justice
Actress Sameera Reddy (Photo | File)
Actress Sameera Reddy slams trolls for body shaming
Gallery
The 'Geneva International Motor Show' takes place in Switzerland from March 7 until March 17, 2019. Automakers are rolling out new electric and hybrid models at the show as they get ready to meet tougher emissions requirements in Europe - while not forgetting the profitable and popular SUVs and SUV-like crossovers. IN PIC: The Arcfox Arcfox-GT is presented during the press day at the '89th Geneva International Motor Show' in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, March 5, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Geneva International Motor Show: Check out these gorgeous cars
Rohit forgot that he needed his bat | AP
Rohit Sharma loses his bat and his wicket in fifth ODI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp