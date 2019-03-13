Home States Kerala

Kerala School textbooks to turn smart with QR codes

As part of the first step, the QR codes will be integrated in the books of Classes IX and X and later it will be implemented in other classes. 

Published: 13th March 2019 03:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2019 04:34 AM   |  A+A-

Smart textbooks with QR codes

Image used for representational purpose only

By Krishnachand K
Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a first in the state, all the school textbooks will turn smart from the coming academic year with Quick Response (QR) codes on pages to enable students, teachers and parents to download the study material digitally through smartphones. A QR code is a type of two-dimensional barcode used for providing easy access to information through a smartphone or camera. 

As part of the first step, the QR codes will be integrated in the books of Classes IX and X and later it will be implemented in other classes. SCERT officers expressed hope the initiative will benefit students of schools running with inexperienced or no teachers in some subjects. Sources in SCERT said reprinting of textbooks is underway to attach QR codes and it will be ready before the coming academic year. “All the students of Classes IX and X will benefit by this system. Since the curriculum has been revised, QR codes are the need of the hour in textbooks”, a top SCERT officer told Express.

The system has already been implemented in states such as Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Rajasthan. A Shahjahan, General Education Secretary, said the new system would help students understand the subject very well. “The system will be implemented from the coming academic year. So students will get the opportunity to study more about the subject,” he said. 

In this system, teachers and students have to just scan the QR code using their phones in which they have downloaded the mobile application. Once the student scans the code, the mobile app will take them to sources containing more information on the subject. To enable this, a mobile phone application named Diksha has been developed by the Ministry of Human Resource Development, which will help scan the QR code. 

DIKSHA, which stands for Digital Infrastructure for Knowledge Sharing, is a national platform which hosts open educational resources and teacher-related information. School teachers said the integration of the new system would help students refer to additional content to understand the subjects better.  

“QR codes will be printed on books identified by teachers. These codes can be linked to engaging videos and interactive content to better equip teachers, and provide students with the same content. Students will be able to use the information from home as well,” said K Jayakumar, a school teacher.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
A ShahjahanKerala school textbooksTextbooks QR CodeKerala class 10 textbooks Kerala class 11 textbooks phone application DikshaDigital Infrastructure for Knowledge Sharing

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pollachi sex scandal: Chennai forms a human chain, demands justice
Actress Sameera Reddy (Photo | File)
Actress Sameera Reddy slams trolls for body shaming
Gallery
The 'Geneva International Motor Show' takes place in Switzerland from March 7 until March 17, 2019. Automakers are rolling out new electric and hybrid models at the show as they get ready to meet tougher emissions requirements in Europe - while not forgetting the profitable and popular SUVs and SUV-like crossovers. IN PIC: The Arcfox Arcfox-GT is presented during the press day at the '89th Geneva International Motor Show' in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, March 5, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Geneva International Motor Show: Check out these gorgeous cars
Rohit forgot that he needed his bat | AP
Rohit Sharma loses his bat and his wicket in fifth ODI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp