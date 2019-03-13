Home States Kerala

Next govt at Centre will be formed with Left support, says Kerala minister

E Chandrasekharan said the Left parties would offer an alternative to the neo-liberal economic policies and ensure a secular humane politics in the country.

Published: 13th March 2019 03:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2019 04:34 AM   |  A+A-

CPI leader E Chandrasekharan

CPI leader E Chandrasekharan | Vincent Pulickal |

By Express News Service

KASARGOD: The relevance of the Left front in the national politics has increased and the next government will be formed with the support of Left parties, said Revenue Minister and CPI leader E Chandrasekharan. He was speaking after inaugurating the LDF’s Kasargod constituency convention at Kanhangad here on Tuesday.  ​

He said the Left parties would offer an alternative to the neo-liberal economic policies and ensure a secular humane politics in the country. “The whole country and the world watched Kerala in awe when it faced Ockhi, Nipah and the floods with determination,” he said. The Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre betrayed labourers, farmers, women and youth of the country, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
General ElectionsE ChandrasekharanLok Sabha electionsLeft partiesIndian electionsLok Sabha elections 2019Kasargod constituencyLeft parties in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pollachi sex scandal: Chennai forms a human chain, demands justice
Actress Sameera Reddy (Photo | File)
Actress Sameera Reddy slams trolls for body shaming
Gallery
The 'Geneva International Motor Show' takes place in Switzerland from March 7 until March 17, 2019. Automakers are rolling out new electric and hybrid models at the show as they get ready to meet tougher emissions requirements in Europe - while not forgetting the profitable and popular SUVs and SUV-like crossovers. IN PIC: The Arcfox Arcfox-GT is presented during the press day at the '89th Geneva International Motor Show' in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, March 5, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Geneva International Motor Show: Check out these gorgeous cars
Rohit forgot that he needed his bat | AP
Rohit Sharma loses his bat and his wicket in fifth ODI
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp