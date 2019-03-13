Next govt at Centre will be formed with Left support, says Kerala minister

By Express News Service

KASARGOD: The relevance of the Left front in the national politics has increased and the next government will be formed with the support of Left parties, said Revenue Minister and CPI leader E Chandrasekharan. He was speaking after inaugurating the LDF’s Kasargod constituency convention at Kanhangad here on Tuesday. ​

He said the Left parties would offer an alternative to the neo-liberal economic policies and ensure a secular humane politics in the country. “The whole country and the world watched Kerala in awe when it faced Ockhi, Nipah and the floods with determination,” he said. The Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre betrayed labourers, farmers, women and youth of the country, he said.