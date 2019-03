By Express News Service

KOLLAM: An 11-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide in his house at Kilikolloor after his mother asked him to study for his exams.

According to Kilikolloor police, Sanooshdev took the extreme step after his mother scolded him the previous night for not seriously preparing for his school exam.

The body is kept at the district hospital morgue. The police have registered a case.

Suicide prevention helpline: 77 366 17 007