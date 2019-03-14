Home States Kerala

Dean Kuriakose arraigned accused in 193 cases, police tell Kerala High Court

In the affidavit, the Kerala police chief informed that the police investigation in the crimes have revealed active involvement of three leaders in calling the hartal.

Published: 14th March 2019 06:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2019 06:15 AM

Kerala High Court

Kerala High Court (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state police chief on Wednesday informed the Kerala High Court that a total of 193 cases were registered in connection with the hartal called in protest against the murder of two Youth Congress workers in Kasargod on February 18, and Dean Kuriakose, president of Youth Congress, has been arrayed as a co-accused in all cases.  MC Kamarudeen, UDF chairman, Kasargod district, and A Govindan Nair, UDF convener, Kasargod district, were arraigned as co-accused in 23 cases registered in the district.

In the affidavit, the state police chief informed that the police investigation in the crimes have revealed active involvement of three leaders in calling the hartal. The affidavit was filed in a suo motu contempt of court case initiated against the leaders.

According to the police, total damage to the value of approximately Rs 2,64,200 was caused in the state owing to the hartal. The KSRTC also suffered a huge loss.

The two leaders from Kasargod district had submitted that they didn’t call hartal in the district. However, the police informed the court that, from media reports and the announcement on the official Facebook page of the Indian National Congress, it was clear the  UDF had called a hartal. If they had not called the hartal, they should have denied it, stated the affidavit.

Kerala HC Kerala High Court Dean Kuriakose

