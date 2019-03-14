Home States Kerala

KC (M) schism: Congress bid averts implosion

Kerala Congress (M) leader PJ Joseph

Kerala Congress (M) leader PJ Joseph (File Photo | EPS)

KOTTAYAM: The rumblings of discontent which erupted in the Kerala Congress (M) over the denial of candidature for its working chairman PJ Joseph in the Lok Sabha election appears to be tapering off with the intervention of the Congress leadership. 

Joseph, who met senior Congress leaders Oommen Chandy, Ramesh Chennithala and Mullappally Ramachandran on Wednesday morning, was learnt to have received an assurance from the top brass they would come up with a formula to resolve the prevailing impasse in the KC (M) within two days.

Congress leaders also assured Joseph and his close aides Mons Joseph MLA and TU Kuruvila they would get back to Joseph after consulting with the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leadership. Congress leaders and Joseph also contacted IUML leader P K Kunhalikkutty over phone during their deliberations.

Congress leaders assured they would speak to KC (M) chairman K M Mani and Jose K Mani to come up with an amicable formula. However, Ramesh’s first attempt to contact Jose was not fruitful as Jose reportedly turned down the possibilities for a discussion. But, asserted they would go ahead with the election work of their candidate Thomas Chazhikadan.

Joseph presented the details of the manner in which his candidature was denied by party chairman K M Mani to Congress leaders. According to Joseph, none of the members of KC (M) Parliamentary party and steering committee meetings, which are two high level elected bodies of the party, raised any objection against Joseph’s candidature.

“Leaders, including party deputy chairman C F Thomas, voiced for Joseph’s candidature. None of the MLAs opposed it in both the meetings. Moreover, the candidature of Chazhikadan for an important general election was announced by the party chairman through a press release, which is an immature act from the party leadership,” Joseph faction leaders pointed out in the meeting. 

The Joseph faction leaders also pointed out the Kerala Youth Front (M) Saji Manjakkadamban’s statement in a press meeting in Kottayam that Joseph should have been given the seat to resolve the issue. Saji is a leader of the Mani faction. Meanwhile, Joseph and team assured the Congress leadership they would stand by the UDF. 

Meanwhile, sources close to Joseph faction leaders dismissed reports that the Joseph group will be revived as part of moving for a split from the KC (M). 

Instead, it is learnt Joseph, who believes that a general feeling in the party is favourable to him, would wait for a better situation in the near future to give a fitting reply to Jose K Mani and team. “A majority of the leaders and cadre in KC (M), irrespective of factional affiliations, are in favour of awarding the Kottayam seat to Joseph. They are worried about the injustice meted out to Joseph,” said a Joseph faction leader.

