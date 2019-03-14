Home States Kerala

Murder a fallout of a clash at Konchiravila temple?

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The kidnapping and murder were believed to be a fallout of a clash at the Konchiravila temple. Police sources said they suspect the involvement of a seven-member gang. Some of the suspects have several criminal cases against thim while the deceased had four, including attempt to murder and under NDPS Act.

The preliminary details from the police suggest the accused were drug addicts. Anandhu was kidnapped when he got down at Arassumoodu to buy juice from a shop. Three youths, who came on a bike, caught Anandhu. Two of them then made him sit in between them while the third fled the scene on Anandhu’s bike.

The news of kidnapping came out when one of Anandhu’s friends received a call from an anonymous number, tipping him off the kidnapping. They immediately conveyed the matter to Anandhu’s family, which lodged a complaint with the police. They managed to identify the bike in which Anandhu was taken away by going through the CCTV visuals.

Meanwhile, Roshan and Balu, two of the accused who were directly involved in the murder, have been arrested. City Commissioner Kori Sanjay Kumar Gurudin said the rest will soon be nabbed.

