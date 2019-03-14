Home States Kerala

People believe it is essential to vote for LDF in Lok Sabha elections 2019: MP Innocent

Unlike the last term when Innocent contested as Left-backed Independent candidate, this time the CPM has offered him a party ticket.

Published: 14th March 2019 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2019 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

MP Innocent

MP Innocent (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

Though the UDF and the BJP are yet to announce their candidates for the Chalakudy constituency, the LDF has retained its sitting MP Innocent as its candidate. Unlike the last term when he contested as Left-backed Independent candidate, this time the CPM has offered him a party ticket. The actor-turned-politician tells Express principal correspondent Shibu BS that his clean track record as an MP and the development activities he did for the constituency will be his major campaign tools. Excerpts. 

Q. What are the key confidence boosters when you seek the people’s verdict for the second term from Chalakudy constituency?

A. The set of development activities I carried out in Chalakudy is one of the major elements that give me confidence. During my tenure as MP, various projects worth Rs 1,750 crore were implemented here. This is for the first time Chalakudy has seen such a big leap in development. I have already given the complete list of projects in my progress report. Moreover, I can sincerely say my political career is clean. 

Q. What about project recommendations made under the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS)?

A. I have spent the entire MP fund without any lapse. Projects worth Rs 28.90 crore were given nod under the scheme. Even I have succeeded in utilising the unspent amount from the previous MP’s fund too.

Q. The Twenty-20, which has prominence in Kizhakkambalam panchayat, which is under Chalakudy constituency, has announced it will contest in the elections. What is your take on it?

A. There are 51 panchayats and five municipalities in Chalakudy constituency. Twenty-20 is ruling one of those panchayats. It won in the local body elections, where the voting and preferences of people are different. I do not think it will have much impact in the Lok Sabha polls.

Q. You have said before the announcement of candidate list that you will not be contesting again. However, what made you accept the candidature?

A. It is not correct. Even at that time. I was reiterating that I will contest in the elections if the party insists. Later, the party asked me to contest and I obliged. 

Q. It was during your tenure as A.M.M.A (Association of Malayalam Movie Artists) president that controversies, including the actor abduction case, erupted. Will it affect your prospects?

A. I have made my stance clear on all the controversies that erupted at that time itself. On each and every development, I have given my clear statements. 

Q. The election this year is crucial for the LDF. The CPM has a point to prove especially after the ‘recent developments’ that happened in the state. Can you evaluate the chances of the Left Front?

A. The people believe it is essential to vote for the LDF in the elections. They know that victory for the LDF is the need of the hour. See, even after the LDF has launched its campaign, its major opponent is yet to announce its candidate list.

The victory margin of the LDF in the Lok Sabha elections in 2014 at Chalakudy constituency increased further in the Assembly elections in 2016. These are clear indications the people believe the Left parties have a major role to play in national politics. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Innocent Chalakudy Chalakudy MP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pollachi sex scandal: Chennai forms a human chain, demands justice
Actress Sameera Reddy (Photo | File)
Actress Sameera Reddy slams trolls for body shaming
Gallery
Earth is sick with multiple and worsening environmental ills killing millions of people yearly, a new UN report says. (Photo | AP)
Scientists are worried the earth is sick! Here's why
The 'Geneva International Motor Show' takes place in Switzerland from March 7 until March 17, 2019. Automakers are rolling out new electric and hybrid models at the show as they get ready to meet tougher emissions requirements in Europe - while not forgetting the profitable and popular SUVs and SUV-like crossovers. IN PIC: The Arcfox Arcfox-GT is presented during the press day at the '89th Geneva International Motor Show' in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, March 5, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Geneva International Motor Show: Check out these gorgeous cars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp