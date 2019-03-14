People believe it is essential to vote for LDF in Lok Sabha elections 2019: MP Innocent

By Express News Service

Though the UDF and the BJP are yet to announce their candidates for the Chalakudy constituency, the LDF has retained its sitting MP Innocent as its candidate. Unlike the last term when he contested as Left-backed Independent candidate, this time the CPM has offered him a party ticket. The actor-turned-politician tells Express principal correspondent Shibu BS that his clean track record as an MP and the development activities he did for the constituency will be his major campaign tools. Excerpts.

Q. What are the key confidence boosters when you seek the people’s verdict for the second term from Chalakudy constituency?

A. The set of development activities I carried out in Chalakudy is one of the major elements that give me confidence. During my tenure as MP, various projects worth Rs 1,750 crore were implemented here. This is for the first time Chalakudy has seen such a big leap in development. I have already given the complete list of projects in my progress report. Moreover, I can sincerely say my political career is clean.

Q. What about project recommendations made under the Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS)?

A. I have spent the entire MP fund without any lapse. Projects worth Rs 28.90 crore were given nod under the scheme. Even I have succeeded in utilising the unspent amount from the previous MP’s fund too.

Q. The Twenty-20, which has prominence in Kizhakkambalam panchayat, which is under Chalakudy constituency, has announced it will contest in the elections. What is your take on it?

A. There are 51 panchayats and five municipalities in Chalakudy constituency. Twenty-20 is ruling one of those panchayats. It won in the local body elections, where the voting and preferences of people are different. I do not think it will have much impact in the Lok Sabha polls.

Q. You have said before the announcement of candidate list that you will not be contesting again. However, what made you accept the candidature?

A. It is not correct. Even at that time. I was reiterating that I will contest in the elections if the party insists. Later, the party asked me to contest and I obliged.

Q. It was during your tenure as A.M.M.A (Association of Malayalam Movie Artists) president that controversies, including the actor abduction case, erupted. Will it affect your prospects?

A. I have made my stance clear on all the controversies that erupted at that time itself. On each and every development, I have given my clear statements.

Q. The election this year is crucial for the LDF. The CPM has a point to prove especially after the ‘recent developments’ that happened in the state. Can you evaluate the chances of the Left Front?

A. The people believe it is essential to vote for the LDF in the elections. They know that victory for the LDF is the need of the hour. See, even after the LDF has launched its campaign, its major opponent is yet to announce its candidate list.

The victory margin of the LDF in the Lok Sabha elections in 2014 at Chalakudy constituency increased further in the Assembly elections in 2016. These are clear indications the people believe the Left parties have a major role to play in national politics.