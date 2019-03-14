Home States Kerala

R Mohanan appointed Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s private secretary

On Wednesday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan came down heavily on speculative reports about Netto’s resignation.

Published: 14th March 2019 03:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2019 03:30 AM   |  A+A-

Former Income Tax Commissioner R Mohanan

Former Income Tax Commissioner R Mohanan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Former Income Tax Commissioner R Mohanan has been appointed as the Chief Minister’s private secretary. Mohanan, brother of former Chief Secretary Nalini Netto, succeeds senior CPM leader M V Jayarajan, who stepped down after being elected CPM Kannur district secretary. Curiously, Mohanan’s appointment comes a day after Nalini Netto quit as Chief Minister’s Chief Principal Secretary. 

R Mohanan had worked with Reserve Bank of India before joining the Indian Revenue Service. While serving as Income Tax Commissioner in Coimbatore, he took voluntary retirement. Later he became senior consultant with the Gulati Institute of Finance and Taxation and visiting fellow with the Centre for Development Studies (CDS).  

The sudden resignation of Nalini Netto as CM’s Chief Principal Secretary on Tuesday had given rise to speculation. There were reports that Netto quit following differences of opinion with some top officers with the CM’s office. It was further reported that the stepping down of M V Jayarajan, who used to resolve such issues, was the immediate reason for the resignation. Meanwhile there is speculation that Netto chose to resign as one of her close relatives was about to join the CMO. 

On Wednesday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan came down heavily on speculative reports about Netto’s resignation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
R Mohanan Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan Pinarayi Vijayan private secretary

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Pollachi sex scandal: Chennai forms a human chain, demands justice
Actress Sameera Reddy (Photo | File)
Actress Sameera Reddy slams trolls for body shaming
Gallery
Earth is sick with multiple and worsening environmental ills killing millions of people yearly, a new UN report says. (Photo | AP)
Scientists are worried the earth is sick! Here's why
The 'Geneva International Motor Show' takes place in Switzerland from March 7 until March 17, 2019. Automakers are rolling out new electric and hybrid models at the show as they get ready to meet tougher emissions requirements in Europe - while not forgetting the profitable and popular SUVs and SUV-like crossovers. IN PIC: The Arcfox Arcfox-GT is presented during the press day at the '89th Geneva International Motor Show' in Geneva, Switzerland, Tuesday, March 5, 2019. (Photo | AP)
Geneva International Motor Show: Check out these gorgeous cars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp