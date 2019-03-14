Home States Kerala

Sabarimala hartal: Registering cases against BJP, RSS leaders under process, police tell Kerala HC

Kerala witnessed many untoward incidents amounting to criminal offences at the behest of such protesters. 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state police chief on Wednesday informed the Kerala High Court that arraigning BJP, RSS, Hindu Aikyavedi and Sabarimala Karma Samithi leaders, who called the hartal on January 2 and 3 in protest against the entry of women in Sabarimala, as accused in the 1,073 cases registered was under process.

The reports were submitted before the concerned courts against KP Sasikala, state working president, Hindu Aikyavedi and Sabarimala Karma Samithi leaders SJR Kumar, KS Radhakrishnan, TP Senkumar and Govindh Bharathan and BJP leaders P S Sreedharan Pillai, K Surendran, MT Ramesh, AN Radhakrishnan, PK Krishnadas, O Rajagopal MLA and  V Muraleedharan MP and PEB Menon, Pranth Sangh Chalak, RSS.

The affidavit stated prima facie the role of 13 leaders in calling the hartal has been revealed in the probe and they are liable for the damages and loss caused to the public exchequer and private parties.
Citing the Supreme Court order, the state police chief submitted that the persons who have called for protest and strike, which have resulted in violence, are liable to be proceeded against under the criminal law as well as that they are liable to pay the damages or compensation for the losses caused.  

The hartal on January 3 was called by Sabarimala Karma Samithi. The state witnessed many untoward incidents amounting to criminal offences at the behest of such protesters. 

The cases registered include forceful closure of shops, disruption of the public and private transport system, attack on rival political party offices, attack on the police and deterring the police from discharging their official duty. Majority of the schools and offices remained closed, stated the affidavit.

