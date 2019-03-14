Home States Kerala

We stand against unethical kidney transplantation-related issues: Col Rajeev Mannali

The campaign expects to create maximum awareness and get atleast 5,000 individuals to donate organs.

Published: 14th March 2019 02:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th March 2019 02:43 AM   |  A+A-

Organ Donation

for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: "Though the demand for kidneys is more, availability is less. Therefore we decided to provide awareness to the public on the need for organ donation," says Col Rajeev Mannali, CEO of SUT Hospital Pattom. As part of World Kidney Day on Thursday, SUT hospital Pattom is organising a month-long awareness programme. The awareness campaign began on March 9 will continue till March 31. 

According to the officials, the hospital has completed over 19 kidney transplantations till date, including paediatric transplants after the commencement of the kidney transplant unit in 2017.

"Most donors and acceptors are family members. It is more of an emotional affair," Rajeev said. Recently 54 students from the Loyola College of Social Sciences pledged to donate organs at a National Service Scheme camp held at the college. The organ donation volunteering programme has been organised to spread awareness to the public on the need for organ donation. 

"We have used the opportunity to give awareness in schools and colleges in the district. We have spoken to the Central Reserve Police Force, Armed Police Battalions and Sainik school officials in the district," said Rajeev. According to him, army officials are interested in donating organs for the noble cause. Citing the reason for reluctance in donating organs Rajeev said, "Many believe in the religious roots of organs and they think it is a sin to donate one's organ. Some fear side effects. People must be educated on the same and be encouraged to donate organs," he said. 

The campaign expects to create maximum awareness and get atleast 5,000 individuals to donate organs. "We support genuine organisations that work for kidney transplantation. We stand against unethical kidney transplantation-related issues," he added.  The online campaign ‘I Live On’ launched by BR Life was held in the hospital recently to promote organ donation. 

As part of the World Kidney Day celebrations, the hospital will organise a felicitation ceremony at the hospital. CA George Joseph who recently donated his kidney to a labourer will be honoured in the function that is scheduled to be held at 10 am on Thursday. Also, a flash mob at 6 pm in the Mall of Travancore has been organised to create awareness.

Awareness created

Fifty-four students from the Loyola College of Social Sciences pledged to donate organs.

The campaign aims to create maximum awareness and get 5,000 to donate organs.

An online campaign 'I Live On' was held at the hospital.

organ donation World Kidney Day

