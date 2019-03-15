Home States Kerala

CEO Teeka Ram Meena orders removal of government advertisements in Kerala

He also communicated about the decision at a meeting of top officials, including the state police chief, held in connection with election preparations on Thursday.

Published: 15th March 2019 02:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2019 02:29 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (L) and PM Narendra Modi (File Photo | EPS, PTI)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  With the Model Code of Conduct in force, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Teeka Ram Meena has directed district collectors to remove the advertisements by state and central governments, elaborating achievements and schemes. Directives have also been issued to the transport commissioner and transport secretary to take immediate steps to remove advertisements on KSRTC buses within 24 hours. 

He also communicated about the decision at a meeting of top officials, including the state police chief, held in connection with election preparations on Thursday. In addition to advertisement boards kept at various places, those on government websites should also be removed. “The decision has been taken in view of the Model Code of Conduct in force. The CEO has already issued directives in this regard,” said officials. 

Curbs imposed on use  of official vehicles

T’Puram:With the model code of conduct in place, there will be restrictions in using official vehicles. The Chief Election Officer has instructed all the parties concerned that the use of vehicles should abide by the code of conduct here on Thursday.

The vehicles of Central, state and Public Sector Undertakings, jointly run institutions of the state and Central governments, local institutions, boards, cooperative societies, autonomous district councils, other public institutions, Central police force and defence organisations will fall under this category. Central and state ministers can only use private vehicles for personal purposes. In emergency situations the ministers can use official vehicles.

The department secretary will have to give a letter to CS. When making such trips, ministers should not take part in any election or political functions. A copy of the letter should be given to the election commission. The use of official vehicles by the state ministers will be monitored by the EC through the CEO.

