Chittilappilly buys Syro-Malabar Church prime land

The AMT has questioned the deal, alleging the market rate in the area is upward of Rs15 lakh per cent.

Published: 15th March 2019 03:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2019 03:05 AM

By Anuj Susa Varghes
Express News Service

KOCHI: Struggling to recover from mounting debts, the Ernakulam-Angamaly archdiocese of the Syro -Malabar Church has closed a deal with K Chittilappilly Foundation, run by industrialist Kochouseph Chittilappilly, to sell 11 acres of prime land near Vijobhavan at Kakkanad on the Seaport-Airport Road. As per the information provided by the church, the land was sold for Rs 72 crore, at an average rate of Rs 6.54 lakh per cent.

However, the Archdiocese Movement for Transparency (AMT) has questioned the deal, alleging the market rate in the area is upward of Rs 15 lakh per cent. Though the Kerala Catholic Association for Justice president Paulachan Puthupara had approached the Kerala High Court challenging the move, the church decided to proceed with the deal after the court vacated the stay on sale in February.

“According to Canonical laws, the Church is required to discuss with the Canonical bodies prior to finalising any property deal. In this case, no such discussions were held and the decision was taken by two/three Bishops. In view of this, the High Court had placed a stay on the deal. Soon after that, the Canonical bodies, including Presbyterial Council, were revived and consulted. Subsequently, the stay was vacated and the deal was formalised,” said Paulachan.

Land sale a big relief to Syro-Malabar Church

ARCHDIOCESE Movement for Transparency (AMT) convenor Riju Kanjookkaran contended the property could easily have fetched more than Rs 15 lakh per cent, had it been put for public auction. “We consulted real estate agents in the area and they indicated the market rate in the locality is more than Rs 15 lakh per cent. Since the Canonical law doesn’t advise land’s public auction, the Church authorities refused to seek further bidders. This has caused a major loss to the Church,” he said. In a message to Express, Kochouseph confirmed the purchase. “It’s true.

K Chittilappilly Foundation bought that. I’m out of India and will be back on March 19,” he said in the message. “The Church has received Rs 72 crore from the land deal. As far as the Church is concerned, it is a big relief considering the huge debt we’ve incurred. More than half of the debt has been paid off now and we’re trying to sell some other property owned by the Archdiocese to wriggle out of the situation,” said Ernakulam- Angamaly Archdiocese procurator Fr Sebastian Manickathan.

The Archdiocese’s spokesperson Fr Paul Karedan said the amount received through the sale of property has been directly paid to lower the existing debt of the Church. “We’re confident of closing the loan in 3-4 months,” he said. The Syro-Malabar Church had taken a bank loan of Rs 60 crore in 2015 to purchase 23.22 acres of land to start a medical college at Matoor, near the Kochi airport. But with funds for the college not materialising, the church decided to sell its property, which triggered a controversy.

