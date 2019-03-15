Home States Kerala

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi promises slain duo’s parents CBI probe if voted to power

Rahul assured the families that the Congress would hand over the investigation of the double murder case to the CBI, if voted to power.

Published: 15th March 2019 02:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2019 02:01 AM   |  A+A-

Rahul Gandhi consoling the families of slain Youth Congress workers Sarath Lal at Kalliyot, Periya, in Kasargod on Thursday.

By George Poikayil 
Express News Service

PERIYA (KASARGOD): The gloom hanging over Kalliyot for the past one month gave way to hope when Congress president Rahul Gandhi called on the families of slain Youth Congress workers Kripesh, 19, and Sarath Lal PK, 24, on Thursday. Rahul assured the families that the Congress would hand over the investigation of the double murder case to the CBI, if voted to power.

“I understand the families haven’t got justice,” he told reporters after meeting Sarath’s parents Sathyanarayanan and Latha P, and sister Amrutha. “I’m here to ensure the families get justice.”

Kripesh and Sarath were hacked to death allegedly by the CPM workers on February 17. Eight persons, including a CPM member, were arrested in the case. But the families said around 20 persons were involved in the crime and only a CBI probe would get to the bottom of the case. The CPM, which heads the ruling Left Democratic Front, has rejected such a demand by the family.

Rahul’s visit has charged up the Congress’ rank and file, and kindled hope in the families for justice. He arrived at Sarath’s house amid sombre sloganeering by his friends, neighbours and relatives. Around 2,000 persons, mostly women from the neighbourhood, waited in the areca nut garden in front of the house for Rahul.

He was accompanied by Congress leaders Mukul Wasnik, Oommen Chandy, Ramesh Chennithala, Congress state president Mullappally Ramachandran, K C Venugopal, and Hibi Eden.Rahul’s arrival revived the raw memories of the two youths -- considered socially committed and rooted -- at Sarath’s house. At least three women fainted and had to be rushed to hospital.

After meeting the family members, Rahul came out and shook hands of the members of Sarath’s chenda troupe and the spent around five minutes with the womenfolk gathered near the house.

After landing at the Central University of Kerala’s helipad, he first drove to the one-room thatched hut of Kripesh and met his parents Krishnan and Balamani. Rahul asked Krishnan on the circumstances that led to the two murders. After briefing him, he told Rahul that they would not get justice from the Crime Branch investigation. 

Speaking in Hindi, Rahul assured the family the party’s support in fighting the case.
“He also told me the first thing the Congress will do if voted to power is handing over the case to CBI,” said Krishnan, after support left. “He kept his word by coming to our house. Now, we’re pinning our hopes on him for justice.”Rahul also reviewed the construction of the house Eden is building for Kripesh’s parents.

