Home States Kerala

Kerala: For retirees, justice at the end of 20-year struggle

Marking an end to over 20 years of legal wrangling, the Kerala HC last month ordered that all arrears due to retired officers.

Published: 15th March 2019 03:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2019 03:09 AM   |  A+A-

court, order, hammer, high court

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Marking an end to over 20 years of legal wrangling, the Kerala High Court last month ordered that all arrears due to retired officers, in accordance with the 1997 Pay Revision Regulations, must be paid in full.

At a meeting of the FACT Retired Officers’ Welfare Association, held here at the PWD Rest House, Pathadipalam on Thursday, FACT retirees expressed hope the state government will act on the court order and release funds as early as possible.  

The High Court directed the Union Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers to issue ‘appropriate order/proceedings’ permitting the company to honour commitments to employees under wage revision. “We hope the ministry does not approach the Supreme Court with an appeal. We have reached so far in our fight for justice, and we will not back off for any reason,” said K Kuttykrishnan, president of the FACT Retired Officers’ Welfare Association.  If the state government does not act within the four-month time frame, as stipulated by the court, the Association would progress with proceedings against it for contempt of court.

The meeting appreciated the untiring efforts of Kuttykrishnan and team. “Many of us are over 75 years and are battling several health issues. We have arrived here to celebrate a victory that has come after 21 years of battle. In this old age, while it is very difficult for us to fight such a prolonged legal battle, it is only the strong resolution of some of us that paved the path for our unrelenting fight, and is the reason behind the verdict,” said Ramakrishnan Nair, a retired FACT officer.  Over 200 FACT officers and their families from all over Kerala took part in the meeting. T T Thomas, former chairman and managing director of FACT and P Santhalingam, Senior Advocate, were also present.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kerala Kerala High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In conversation with Author and Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri
New Zealand mosque shooting: PM Jacinda Ardern, Australian PM Scott Morrison condemn attack
Gallery
Check out photos from the 6th edition of the iHeartRadio Music Awards! The premier music event was held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on 14 March 2019. (L-R: Winners of the night Taylor Swift, Marshmello and Alicia Keys/ AP Photos)
iHeartRadio Music Awards: Winning moments in pictures
An attack on two crowded mosques during Friday prayers left multiple people dead, police said, on what Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described as 'one of New Zealand's darkest days'. IN PIC: A victim's body lies on on a footpath outside the mosque in cen
Bloody Friday: 49 worshippers killed after gunman unleashes terror on packed mosques in New Zealand
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp