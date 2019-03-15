Home States Kerala

Kerala: Former Congress MLA Rosamma Chacko passes away

Rosamma Chacko entered politics at a time when women had very little opportunities in Congress politics.

Published: 15th March 2019 02:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2019 02:50 AM   |  A+A-

Former Congress MLA Rosamma Chacko

Former Congress MLA Rosamma Chacko (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Senior Congress leader and former MLA Rosamma Chacko, 93, passed away here on Thursday. Rosamma, who was selected to the All-India Congress Committee (AICC) during her late 20s, was a leader of the Congress from its beginning. Rosamma was elected to the Assembly from Idukki, Chalakudy and Manalur constituencies in 1987, 1991 and 1996 respectively. ​

Born to C Chacko and Mariyamma Chacko on March 17, 1927, in Thottakkadu, Rosamma held various positions in the party, including as KPCC vice-president and Mahila Congress state general secretary. Rosamma entered politics at a time when women had very little opportunities in Congress politics. She worked with three generations.

The Mahila Congress state leadership had honoured her on October 31, 2018. The funeral will be held at St George Church, Thottakkadu, at 2 pm on Sunday. The mortal remains will be brought to her residence on Sunday morning. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kerala news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rosamma Chacko Rosamma Chacko death

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
In conversation with Author and Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri
New Zealand mosque shooting: PM Jacinda Ardern, Australian PM Scott Morrison condemn attack
Gallery
Check out photos from the 6th edition of the iHeartRadio Music Awards! The premier music event was held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, on 14 March 2019. (L-R: Winners of the night Taylor Swift, Marshmello and Alicia Keys/ AP Photos)
iHeartRadio Music Awards: Winning moments in pictures
An attack on two crowded mosques during Friday prayers left multiple people dead, police said, on what Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern described as 'one of New Zealand's darkest days'. IN PIC: A victim's body lies on on a footpath outside the mosque in cen
Bloody Friday: 49 worshippers killed after gunman unleashes terror on packed mosques in New Zealand
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp