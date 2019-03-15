Kerala: Former Congress MLA Rosamma Chacko passes away

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Senior Congress leader and former MLA Rosamma Chacko, 93, passed away here on Thursday. Rosamma, who was selected to the All-India Congress Committee (AICC) during her late 20s, was a leader of the Congress from its beginning. Rosamma was elected to the Assembly from Idukki, Chalakudy and Manalur constituencies in 1987, 1991 and 1996 respectively. ​

Born to C Chacko and Mariyamma Chacko on March 17, 1927, in Thottakkadu, Rosamma held various positions in the party, including as KPCC vice-president and Mahila Congress state general secretary. Rosamma entered politics at a time when women had very little opportunities in Congress politics. She worked with three generations.

The Mahila Congress state leadership had honoured her on October 31, 2018. The funeral will be held at St George Church, Thottakkadu, at 2 pm on Sunday. The mortal remains will be brought to her residence on Sunday morning.