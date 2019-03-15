Home States Kerala

Kerala: Now, three Congress MLAs arraigned over sexual misconduct

While rape case was registered against Hibi Eden MLA, a case for outraging the modesty of a woman was registered against Konni MLA Adoor Prakash.

Published: 15th March 2019 02:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2019 02:40 AM   |  A+A-

Ernakulam MLA Hibi Eden

Ernakulam MLA Hibi Eden (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  In a major embarrassment to the Congress, the Crime Branch registered an FIR against three party legislators on a complaint of sexual misconduct filed by a woman who was accused in the multi-crore solar energy investment scam. Congress MLAs, A P Anilkumar, Adoor Prakash and Hibi Eden and P Nazarulla, former additional private secretary of Anilkumar, were booked on charges of rape, outraging the modesty of a woman and unnatural offences.

While rape case was registered against Hibi Eden MLA, a case for outraging the modesty of a woman was registered against Konni MLA Adoor Prakash. Another case was registered against Wandoor A P Anilkumar and Nazarulla for outraging the modesty of a woman, unnatural offences and cheating.The FIR was filed before the Special Court for trial of criminal cases against MPs and MLAs, Ernakulam on Wednesday.

Hibi Eden slams  move political witch-hunt

Kochi: The case registered against him and other two Congress legislators proved that the LDF has already started to sense failure in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, said Hibi Eden MLA. “The LDF is using the issue politically. ADGP Anil Kanth and Rajesh Diwan had already stated that the case will not survive in the court. Now, it is with the help of the relative of the LDF candidate in Kottayam that they are reopening the case again. It is purely with a political motive,” said Hibi.

